Malaga vs Granada prediction, preview, team news, and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

Granada will be looking to march into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey when they face Malaga at La Rosaleda on Sunday in the east Andalusian derby.

Seventh in the league after a fairly impressive run so far, El Grana saw off San Juan and Cultural Leonesa in the previous rounds.

However, in the second round, they had to go into extra-time to beat Leonesa as Darwin Machis popped up with a 116th-minute winner.

This match is particularly important for Diego Martinez's side as they have progressed beyond this stage only three times in the last 10 years.

That includes the 2019-20 season when they marched all the way to the semi-finals for the first time in half a century.

Granada will be aiming to replicate that run this time around, but have to first get past a sturdy Malaga side.

In the second tier of Spanish football for a third straight year, Los Blanquiazules beat Coruxo and Real Oviedo with an aggregate score of 5-0 in the previous two rounds.

They're aiming to reach the last 16 for the first time since 2015.

Malaga vs Granada Head-To-Head

In 16 games, Granada have claimed the spoils in the Derbi Andaluz a total of seven times. That is two more than Malaga, who've lost their last three games in this fixture.

The last time the sides met was during the 2018-19 season when both were in the Segunda Division. On that occasion, El Grana won 1-0 in both legs en route to winning promotion to the top-flight.

Malaga Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-D

Granada Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Malaga vs Granada Team News

Malaga

Right-back Ivan Calero is a long-term absentee as he is nursing a ligament injury, while goalkeeper Juan Soriano is also out.

However, Los Albicelestes will have centre-back Roberto Escassi available for selection as his red card in the league doesn't carry over into this competition.

Injured: Juan Soriano and Ivan Calero

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Granada

The visitors will be without centre-back Neyder Lozano, who's been out since September last year. Meanwhile, defender Jesus Vallejo served his one-game ban in the league on Tuesday and is available for selection.

Injured: Neyder Lozano

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Malaga vs Granada Predicted XI

Malaga (4-2-3-1): Dani Barrio; Alejandro Benitez, Juande Rivas, Josua Mejias, Alexander Gonzalez; Mohamed Benkhemassa, Caye Quintara; David Larrubia, Cristian Rodriguez, Yanis Rahmani; Orlando Sa.

Granada (4-4-2): Aaron Escandell; German Sanchez, Nehuen Perez, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva; Alberto Soro, Ramon Azeez, Yan Eteki, Kenedy; Jorge Molina, Fede Vico.

Malaga vs Granada Prediction

Both sides are going to make wholesale changes to their lineups, with key players likely to start on the bench.

However, Granada still have a stronger and deeper squad and should earn a narrow win in this game.

Prediction: Malaga 1-2 Granada