Malaga vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2 2021-22

Fresh off ending their three-match winless run, Huesca will visit the La Rosaleda Stadium to face Malaga on Sunday.

The hosts will head into this game seeking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win any of the last three meetings between with them since 2019.

Malaga continue to struggle for form in La Liga 2, having suffered a slender 1-0 loss at CF Fuenlabrada last weekend.

They have now managed just one win in their last ten games, losing five and drawing one. With 37 points from 32 games, Malaga are 17th in the La Liga 2 table, a point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Huesca returned to winning ways in their last outing, beating Burgos 1-0 on home turf. Before that, they were on a three-match winless run, losing two and drawing one.

Huesca are 15th in the league standings, having picked up 41 points from 32 games.

Malaga vs Huesca Head-To-Head

Huesca have been dominant in this fixture, claiming two wins in their last three meetings. Malaga are yet to taste victory over the visitors, while the spoils have been shared on one occasion.

Malaga Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-L.

Huesca Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W.

Malaga vs Huesca Team News

Malaga

Victor Gomez will serve a one-match suspension for accumulated yellow card bookings. On the injury front, Malaga are without Genaro Rodriguez, who has been sidelined since December.

Injured: Genaro Rodriguez.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Victor Gomez.

Unavailable: None.

Huesca

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Malaga vs Huesca Predicted XIs

Malaga (4-1-4-1): Dani Barrio; Juande Rivas, Andres Caro, David Lomban, Brian Cufre; Alberto Escassi; Jairo Samperio, Jozabed Sanchez, Aleix Febas, Kevin Villodres; Brandon.

Huesca (4-2-3-1): Andres Fernandez; Andrei Rațiu, Pablo Insua, Ignasi Miquel, Florian Miguel; David Timor, Pedro Mosquera; Jaime Seoane, Pablo Martinez, Marc Mateu; Darío Poveda.

Malaga vs Huesca Prediction

Malaga have struggled for form since the turn of the year, claiming just one win in their last ten games.

They face a Huesca side that will be buoyed by last weekend’s victory over Burgos. While both teams seemingly evenly matched, Huesca should extend their dominance in this fixture and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Malaga 0-1 Huesca.

Edited by Bhargav