Malaga vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023

Malaga host Leganes at the Rosaleda Stadium in the Segunda Division on Monday (March 27), as both sides seek to end their winless runs.

After beating Real Zaragoza a month ago, Los Blanquiazules are winless in four league games, losing and drawing twice apiece. With just 27 points from 32 games, the Andalusian outfit are 21st in the standings and risk dropping into the third division. They're ten points adrift of safety and have only ten games to turn the tide around.

Malaga have also seen three managers this season. Pablo Guede got the sack in September, followed by Pepe Mel in January, who lasted only four months into the job. Sergio Pellicer has been the man in charge since January 25 but have won only one league game in eight outings, losing four.

Leganes, meanwhile, are on a downward spiral too, failing to win their last six games, losing their last three to drop to 14th in the standings with 40 points.

Malaga vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leganes have won six of their last seven games against Malaga.

Having beaten the hosts 1-0 earlier in the season, Leganes will look to complete a league double over them for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Malaga have drawn their last two league games and could draw thrice in a row for the first time since October 2022 (3).

The hosts have scored just twice n their last four games, with both coming against Las Palmas in a 2-2 draw.

After scoring thrice against Real Zaragoza in a 3-0 win, Malaga have failed to score in their next two home games. In fact, they've drawn a blank in three of their last four home league outings.

The visitors have failed to score in their last five games.

Malaga vs Leganes Prediction

Both sides are struggling at the moment, especially Leganes, but Malaga are languishing in the relegation zone and cannot afford to drop more points in their fight for survival. All things considered, a draw could ensue, with a few goals to see.

Prediction: Malaga 1-1 Leganes

Malaga vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

