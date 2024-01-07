Malaga vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Malaga will welcome Real Sociedad to the Estadio La Rosaleda in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Sunday.

The hosts, currently playing in the Spanish third division, head into the match on a six-game unbeaten run. They signed off 2023 with three wins on the trot and, in their first match of 2024, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Intercity in the Primera Federación.

They booked their spot in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey with a 1-0 win over Eldense last month after defeating Barakaldo on penalties in the first round.

The visitors are on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions, though the last four games have ended in draws. In their previous outing, Martín Zubimendi scored in the sixth minute of injury time to help his side to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Alaves.

Sociedad registered 1-0 away wins in the first and second rounds of the Copa del Rey and will look to make it three wins on the trot here.

Malaga vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 74 times in all competitions and last met in the 2017-18 edition of La Liga. They have contested these games closely with the visitors having a 29-26 lead in wins and 19 games ending in draws.

The hosts secured a league double when they met in the 2017-18 La Liga and are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors.

Malaga have lost just one of their last eight meetings against Real Sociedad.

The two teams have met just once in Copa del Rey, with the meeting coming in the fourth round of the 2006-07 edition of the competition. Both teams registered home wins, though the hosts progressed to the next round with a 5-3 lead on aggregate.

Malaga vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Los Blanquiazules have enjoyed a good run of form recently, suffering just one loss across all competitions since September. They have registered back-to-back wins in their last two home games, after going winless in four games between late October and early December.

They have two wins in their last nine home meetings against the visitors, suffering five defeats in that period while drawing just once. Nonetheless, having lost just once at home since March 2023, they'll look to make the most of their home advantage.

Txuri-Urdin have been undefeated in all competitions since November, drawing six of the 11 games in that period. They have played four consecutive stalemates, with three of them ending goalless. They have kept clean sheets in their last four away games and should enjoy another good defensive outing.

André Silva and Martín Merquelanz are currently sidelined with injuries while head coach Imanol Alguacil will also be without Takefusa Kubo, Umar Sadiq, and Hamari Traore, who are on international duty.

Both teams head into the match in good form and are expected to contest this match closely. While there's nothing much to separate them at the moment, Sociedad have a slight advantage in terms of squad quality, and considering their nine-game unbeaten run in away games, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Malaga 1-2 Real Sociedad

Malaga vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Roberto Fernández to score or assist any time - Yes