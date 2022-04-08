Malaga vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Malaga host Real Valladolid at the Estadio La Rosaleda in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Malaga are currently 18th in the league, six points above the relegation zone. Pablo Guede's side have been in terrible form of late, having lost their last three games on the trot. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Valladolid on Saturday.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, are currently 2nd in the league, three points behind Eibar at the top of the table. Pacheta's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having lost two of their last five games. They will know that they can potentially get to the top of the league with a win against Malaga on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Malaga vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Malaga have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, winning one of them.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Oscar Plano cancelled out Brandon's opener to make sure the spoils were split on the night.

Malaga Form Guide: L-L-L-D-W

Real Valladolid Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Malaga vs Real Valladolid Team News

Plano will be a huge miss for Valladolid

Malaga

Malaga have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Girona last time out. Jairo Samperio and Juande Rivas will miss the game through injury, while Luis Munoz is out for the season.

Injured: Jairo Samperio, Juande Rivas, Luis Munoz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid

Victor Garcia and Moi have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Oscar Plano and Hugo Vallejo are both out injured.

Injured: Oscar Plano, Hugo Vallejo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Victor Garcia, Moi

Malaga vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Malaga Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dani Martin; Javi Jimenez, David Lomban, Mathieu Peybernes, Victor Gomez; Alberto Escasi, Jozabed; Brandon, Aleix Febas, Pau de la Fuente; Antonio Cortes

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Nacho Martinez, Kiko, Joaquin Fernandez, Luis Perez; Alvaro Aguado, Roque Mesa, Monchu; Toni Villa, Shon Weissman, Cristo Gonzalez

Malaga vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Real Valldolid should not have any trouble getting past Malaga on Saturday, with the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict Valladolid will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Malaga 0-2 Real Valladolid

Edited by Adit Jaganathan