Malappuram Crowned as Champions of Kerala Inter-District Championship

Teams posing for the picture along with officials ahead of the match.

Malappuram outplayed Kottayam in the finals of 55th senior inter-district championship 2018 to claim the title back for a score of 3-0. Goals from Akbar Sidhique (58,90+3) and Alphin Walter (88) separated both sides at the full-time.

The young Malappuram side took revenge on the experienced Kottayam side for the 1-0 defeat in last years finals of the competition.

First Half

Both teams had an excellent first half display but the in-form Malappuram side was much more determined compared to opponents. Kottayam, on the other hand, started the match at a slow pace and controlled the game in midfield in the first half.

Both teams created a fair amount of chances in the first half but couldn't find the back of the net. Malappuram had the best chances in the first half.

Second Half

Malappuram was more determined side from the start of the second half as they tried everything possible from the start to find the back of the net. one after one Malappuram attackers raided opposition box in search of a goal.

They had to wait until the 58th minute to find the back of the net, a superb effort from Akbar Sidhique helped Malappuram to claim their lead over fellow competitors. The match then got more exciting with counter attacks from both sides as Kottayam wasn't ready to give up without a fight.

As the match reached the dying minutes Alphin Walter extended the lead to two goals and put the game out of the reach. Akbar Sidhique, with his second goal, sealed the victory for Malappuram in the dying embers of the match.

Malappuram district team

Author's Take

Young and vibrant Malappuram side continued their winning streak to claim the title back from Kottayam. The youngsters of Malappuram side showed much promise and put on a very good performance.

Alphin Walter is one name to watch out for in the years to come. The young lad from Gokulam FC simply cant stop scoring.