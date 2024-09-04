Malawi vs Burundi Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2024

Malawi host Burundi at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Thursday for their opening fixture in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The sides have been drawn alongside Senegal and Burkina Faso in Group L.

Ranked 126th in the world, Malawi are looking to make their AFCON tournament comeback at the Moroccan showpiece next year, having missed out on this year's main event.

In their last appearance, coming in 2021, the Flames reached the last 16 of the competition, marking their first progress to the knockout stages in three attempts. There, they fell to Morocco, who came from behind to beat them 2-1.

On the other hand, Burundi begin their quest to qualify for the competition for a second time, having made their tournament debut in 2019. The Swallows have endured a tough run in 2024 though, winning just once in five games, although that victory came in their most recent clash.

Trending

The East African side overcame Seychelles 3-1 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match on 11 June, which also ended a run of five consecutive games without a win.

Malawi vs Burundi Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between the sides in history.

Their last encounter came way back in July 1987, when Malawi and Burundi played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly game.

Burundi have won just once in their last six games, but remain unbeaten in their last three.

In four official games this year, Malawi have lost thrice and won once: a 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Malawi are ranked 126th in the world, while Burundi are 13 places adrift of them, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Malawi vs Burundi Prediction

Burundi are on a better run of form here. They have avoided defeats in their last few games and will feel confident of their chances too.

Malawi's defense has been repeatedly breached this year, as they've looked shaky at the back, and that could come back to bite them. We expect visiting Burundi to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Malawi 0-1 Burundi

Malawi vs Burundi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burundi to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback