Malawi vs Cameroon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Malawi square off against Cameroon at Orlando Stadium in their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying fixture on Saturday.

Last month, Malawi faced defeat in both of their qualifying fixtures, losing 3-1 and 2-1 to Group D leaders Ivory Coast. They have three points to their name and are ruled out of contention for a spot in the third round.

Cameroon recorded back-to-back wins against Mozambique last month and are a point behind Ivory Coast in the standings. If they can manage a win here, their home game against Ivory Coast would be the last-day decider for the group winner.

Malawi vs Cameroon Head-to-Head

The two sides have met five times across all competitions and all of their games have come in competitive fixtures. Malawi are winless against the Indomitable Lions, with three games ending in a win for Cameroon and two games ending in draws.

They last squared off in the opening fixture of the second round qualifier at Stade Omnisport Paul Biya in September. Cameroon recorded a 2-0 win thanks to two first-half goals.

Malawi form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Cameroon form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Malawi vs Cameroon Team News

Malawi

Flames' coach Meck Mwase has named a 24-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Dennis Chembezi and Hassan Kajoke withdrew from the squad on account of injuries.

Lloyd Njaliwa and Francis Mulimbika have been included in the squad as replacements for the two injured players.

Injuries: Dennis Chembezi, Hassan Kajoke

Suspension: None

Cameroon

Cameroon have a 27-man squad for the last two games of the African FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Kunde Malong was injured last weekend and has withdrawn from the group and no replacement has been named for him.

Yvan Neyou and Harold Moukoudi have also been ruled out with injuries. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has tested negative for COVID-19 and should be available for the game against Ivory Coast when his quarantine ends.

Injuries: Yvan Neyou, Harold Moukoudi, Kunde Malong

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Malawi vs Cameroon Predicted XI

Malawi Predicted XI (5-4-1): Richard Chipuwa; Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Charles Petro, Limbikani Mzava, Francis Mulimbika; Chikoti Chirwa, Peter Banda, Hassan Kajoke, John Banda; Khuda Muyaba

Cameroon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Omossola; Charles Castelleto, Olivier Mbaizo, Collins Fai, Nouhou Tolo; Frank Zambo Anguissa, James Léa Siliki, Martin Hongla; Aboubakar Vincent, Christian Mougang Bassogog, Karl Toko Ekambi

Malawi vs Cameroon Prediction

Malawi have scored just twice in their World Cup qualifying campaign while Cameroon have seven goals to their name. When the two sides met in September, the game ended in a comfortable win for Cameroon, so we predict a win for them as well. However, given Malawi's home advantage, they are also expected to find the back of the net in this game.

Prediction: Malawi 1-2 Cameroon

