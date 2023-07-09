Malawi vs Comoros Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11, 2023

Malawi and Comoros lock horns at the Chatsworth Stadium in the final round of Group B games at the 2023 COSAFA Cup on Tuesday (July 11).

The Flames maintained their 100% record in the tournament, edging Seychelles 2-0 on Sunday courtesy of second-half goals from Lanjesi Nkhoma and Christopher Kumwembe.

Before that, Patrick Mabedi’s men picked up a 1-0 win over Zambia in Thursday’s curtain-raiser, thanks to a first-half own goal from veteran defender Aaron Katebe.

Malawi, meanwhile, head into the game knowing that they will book their spot in the knockouts should they avoid defeat, as they hold a three-point lead atop Group B.

Comoros kicked off their COSAFA Cup campaign with a resounding 3-0 win over Seychelles in the group opener on July 6. Younes Zerdouk’s side were sent crashing back to earth on Sunday, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Zambia at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

However, victory on Tuesday will see Comoros finish as Group B winners and help them leapfrog Malawin into the the knockouts.

Malawi vs Comoros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last four meetings between the sides, Malawi boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Comoros’ only victory came in November 2018, when they edged out the Flames 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Malawi are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning twice since a 4-0 loss to Egypt in March’s AFCON qualifiers.

Comoros are on a run of two wins in their last eight games across competitions, losing five since July 2022.

Malawi vs Comoros Prediction

Given the stakes involved, expect a cagey affair as both sides look to reach the knockouts. Needing at least a draw to clinch top spot, Malawi could take a cautious approach and hold on for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Malawi 1-1 Comoros

Malawi vs Comoros Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of Malawi’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been less than five bookings in Comoros’ last nine outings.)

Poll : 0 votes