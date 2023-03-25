Malawi vs Egypt Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023 

Malawi host Egypt at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday (March 28) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, looking to avenge their loss earlier in the week.

The Flames were beaten 2-0 by the Pharaohs in Cairo on Saturday (March 25), courtesy of first-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. The north African side were the dominant force in the game, keeping 75% possession and mustering 21 shots, of which eight were on target. The visitors failed to get even one.

Following the latest round of results, Egypt, AFCON Cup runners-up last year, are first in Group D with six points in three games, ahead of Guinea on head-to-head. Malawi are third with three.

Given such a convincing performance, Egypt manager Rui Vitoria could field an unchanged XI.

Malawi vs Egypt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 previous clashes, Egypt have won six times and lost thrice.

Malawi last beat Egypt in June 2008 (1-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier).

The visitors have won three of their last four meetings with Malawi, including their last two.

Egypt are on a four-game winning run, keeping three clean sheets.

The hosts are winless in two games (excluding the unofficial friendly to Bangladesh) and have won once in four outings.

Egypt have won one of their last three away games (2-1 vs Belgium).

Malawi have lost their last two AFCON qualifiers without scoring. Their only two goals - both penalties - in the campaign were scored by Hellings Mhango in the opening win over Ethiopia.

Malawi vs Egypt Prediction

Malawi, ranked 87 places below Egypt, could come flying out the blocks and push Egypt on the back foot. The Pharaohs, though, are a quality side with some good attacking options, led by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The north African nation did succumb to Ethiopia on matchday two in a shock result, a repeat is unlikely given their rich vein of form.

Prediction: Malawi 1-2 Egypt

Malawi vs Egypt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Egypt

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

