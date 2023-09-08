Malawi vs Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9, 2023 

Malawi welcome Guinea to the Bingu National Stadium for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday (September 9).

The hosts have not been in action since a penalty shootout defeat to South Africa in the third-placed playoff of the 2023 COSAFA Cup in July. The two sides could not be separated in a goalless draw before Bafana Bafana triumphed 5-3 on penalties.

Guinea, meanwhile, were last in action in a 4-1 defeat to Brazil in a friendly in June. Joelinton, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior found the back of the net for the Selecao.

The Syli National will now turn their focus back to the AFCON qualifiers, where they lost 2-1 at home to Egypt in their last game. Meanwhile, Malawi's last qualifier was a goalless draw at Ethiopia.

The draw left the Flames in third spot in Group D. They have garnered four points from five games and have been eliminated from the qualifiers. Guinea, meanwhile, are second on nine points and have booked their spot at 2023 AFCON.

Malawi vs Guinea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 10 times, with Guinea leading 5-1.

Their most recent meeting in June 2022 saw Guinea claim a 1-0 home win in the AFCON qualifiers.

Malawi's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Guinea's last five games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Seven of Malawi's last nine games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Guinea are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Malawi, winning the last three.

Malawi vs Guinea Prediction

Both sides have nothing left to play for, with Malawi having already been eliminated.

However, the Flames gave a good account of themselves at the COSAFA Cup and will want to build on that as they aim to register a first win over Guinea in 14 years.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Malawi 1-1 Guinea

Malawi vs Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals