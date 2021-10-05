Malawi vs Ivory Coast prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Malawi will 'host' Ivory Coast at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The Flames come into the game on the back of a 1-0 home win over Mozambique on matchday two of last month's qualifiers. Richard Mbulu's 10th-minute strike proved to be the match-winner.

That win propelled Malawi to third spot in the group, with three points garnered from two matches.

Ivory Coast got back to winning ways with a 2-1 home victory over Cameroon. Ajax forward Sebastian Haller scored a first-half brace to inspire the Elephants to the win.

The west Africans currently sit atop the standings in Group D and positive results in this double-header will put them on course to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Malawi vs Ivory Coast Head-to-Head

Ivory Coast have four wins from their six games against Malawi. One previous match ended in a share of the spoils while the southern Africans were victorious on just one occasion.

The two sides last clashed in the 2010 CECAFA Championship when Ivory Coast secured a 1-0 win in the quarterfinal en-route to their runners-up finish.

Malawi's victory over Mozambique halted a run of six games without a win. Ivory Coast are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run.

Malawi form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Ivory Coast form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Malawi vs Ivory Coast Team News

Malawi

Coach Meck Mwase has named a 23-man squad for the double-header qualifier against Ivory Coast. There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Malawi.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ivory Coast

Thirty players were called up by coach Patrice Beaumelle to dispute the games against Malawi. The list includes new Villarreal signing and team captain Serge Aurier, as well as proven performers like Wilfred Zaha, Nicolas Pepe and Sebastian Haller.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Malawi vs Ivory Coast Predicted XI

Malawi Predicted XI (5-4-1): Brighton Munthali (GK); Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Nickson Mwase, Limbikani Mzava, Dennis Chembezi; Chikoti Chirwa, Peter Banda, Duncain Nyoni, John Banda; Vincent Nyangulu

Ivory Coast Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sylvain Gbohouo (GK); Odilon Kossonou, Wilfred Bolly, Eric Bailly; Maxwel Cornet, Seri Jean-Michael, Franck Kessie; Serge Aurier; Wilfried Zaha, Sebastian Haller, Nicolas Pepe

Malawi vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Ivory Coast are vastly superior to Malawi and, barring an unlikely upset, the two-time African champions should triumph here.

Also Read

The fact that the game will be played on a neutral ground robs Malawi of what would have been home advantage and we are backing Ivory Coast to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Malawi 0-2 Ivory Coast

Edited by Peter P