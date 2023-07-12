Malawi vs Lesotho Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14th 2023

Malawi and Lesotho go head-to-head at the King Zwelithini Stadium in a mouth-watering COSAFA Cup semi-final clash on Friday.

Malawi finished the group stages with a 100% record as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Comoros in Tuesday’s group finale.

Prior to that, Patrick Mabedi’s men kicked off the Southern African tournament with a 1-0 win over Zambia on July 6, three days before edging out Seychelles 2-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Malawi will now look to pick up a fifth win on the spin and reach the COSAFA Cup final for the fourth time in the tournament’s history.

Elsewhere, Lesotho were sent crashing back to earth on Wednesday as they fell to a 4-2 loss against Angola in the final round of Group C matches.

However, victories over Mauritius and Mozambique in their opening two matches helped Veselin Jelusic’s men finish as group winners, two points above second-placed Angola.

Lesotho will now look to return to winning ways and reach the final for the first time since 2000, when they suffered a 6-0 aggregate defeat against Zimbabwe.

Malawi vs Lesotho Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Malawi boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lesotho have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

The Likuena are currently on a four-game unbeaten run against Malawi, claiming two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in July 2008.

Malawi are unbeaten in their last five matches, picking up three wins and two draws since a 4-0 loss to Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers back in March.

Following Wednesday’s defeat, Lesotho have now lost four of their last six away games since July 2022 while conceding 11 goals in that time.

Malawi vs Lesotho Prediction

Malawi have blitzed through the group stages and stamped their name as title favorites. The Flames boast the tournament’s best defensive record, having kept three clean sheets in their three matches, and we fancy them edging out a Lesotho side who have struggled defensively.

Prediction: Malawi 1-0 Lesotho

Malawi vs Lesotho Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malawi to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been less than five bookings in Malawi’s last nine matches)

