Malawi vs Lesotho Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2025

Malawi will take on Lesotho at Free State Toyota Stadium in the COSAFA Cup on Thursday. Both sides are yet to secure the ultimate prize in this competition, but have come close more than once.

Malawi vs Lesotho Preview

Malawi are making their return after missing the previous edition in 2024. They are ranked 132nd by FIFA, and thus among the six lowest-ranked teams in the competition. Malawi faced South Africa in their last match, losing 2-0 on the road, but had defeated Bafana Bafana earlier in the reverse fixture 1-0.

The Flames are surely not coming into the competition for sightseeing as they boast a record that could be a source of motivation. They have been COSAFA Cup finalists on two occasions – 2002 and 2003. In their previous participation in 2023, they finished in fourth place. Malawi have won four times in their last five matches in all competitions.

Lesotho took part in the previous edition in 2024, but it was a dismal experience. They failed to win a single match, finishing bottom of Group C, and did not advance to the knockout stage. They are ranked 148th – the third-worst ranking team.

Likuena reached the final in the 2023 edition but narrowly lost to Zambia 1-0. It was their second near miss in their attempt to lift the trophy. They made it to the final for the first time in 2000 but lost. Lesotho are winless in their last two matches. Malawi and Lesotho last met in 2023, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Malawi vs Lesotho Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malawi have drawn twice and lost twice in their last four matches against Lesotho in all competitions.

Malawi have scored eight goals and conceded two in their last five matches.

Malawi are in search of their first win over Lesotho in all competitions.

Lesotho have scored two goals and conceded 12 in their last five matches.

Malawi have won four times and lost once in their last five matches, while Lesotho have won once, drawn once and lost thrice. Form Guide: Malawi – L-W-W-W-W, Lesotho – D-L-W-L-L.

Malawi vs Lesotho Prediction

Snatching the first three points is crucial. It would be historic for Malawi to get one over Lesotho, who will be looking to extend their unbeaten run.

Lesotho boast a favorable head-to-head record, but they appear to be struggling for form and have honored only two assignments this year.

Malawi are expected to come out on top based on form.

Prediction: Malawi 2-1 Lesotho

Malawi vs Lesotho Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Malawi to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Malawi to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Lesotho to score - Yes

