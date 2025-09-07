Malawi vs Liberia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Malawi will welcome Liberia to Bingu National Stadium in a FIFA World Cup qualification match on Monday. After recovering from a losing streak, the hosts will be keen to maintain their recent momentum.

Malawi vs Liberia Preview

Malawi thumped Namibia 2-1 on the road in the previous matchday, to halt a three-match losing run in the qualifiers. However, the three points claimed from that game did not help to improve their status in Group H. Malawi remain in the fifth spot – one place above the floor – on nine points.

The Flames cannot qualify directly – that is finishing atop the group - but they can still advance to the second round. They trail the second spot by three points and the third and fourth spots by one point. Malawi have two straight home matches to play and one away, which is against already eliminated São Tomé and Príncipe.

Liberia suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Tunisia on matchday seven. It was their third defeat thus far, but they hold 10 points on the board, which keeps them in the race. Third-placed Liberia are tied on points with Equatorial Guinea, who sit in the fourth spot. Liberia could lose their position if they return pointless from Malawi.

The Lone Star could have revenge in the back of their mind, after losing the reverse fixture at home 1-0 against Malawi. While it could be a source of motivation for the visitors, the hosts could take confidence from their performance in that game ahead of Monday. This will be Liberia’s first trip to face off against Malawi.

Malawi vs Liberia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malawi and Liberia have met twice in all competitions, with each side winning once.

Malawi have won thrice, drawn once and lost six times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Malawi have won once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Liberia have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Malawi have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches, the same as Liberia.

Malawi vs Liberia Prediction

Malawi will aim to claim full points and nothing else, as they eye the second spot in Group H.

Liberia could suffer a morale breakdown if they fail to claim a favorable outcome, with more difficult matches ahead in the upcoming matchdays.

Malawi are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Malawi 2-1 Liberia

Malawi vs Liberia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Malawi to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Malawi to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Liberia to score - Yes

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More