Malawi vs Mozambique prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Malawi and Mozambique will travel to Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg for a FIFA World Cup qualifying second round fixture on Tuesday.

Malawi lost their opening fixture against Cameroon, conceding two early goals in the game. Mozambique were held to a goalless draw against Ivory Coast.

After the opening fixture, Cameroon lead the standings in Group J while Malawi are in last place. Mozambique are third, one place behind Ivory Coast.

Malawi vs Mozambique Head-to-Head

The East African neighbors have faced each other 17 times across all competitions. Most of these meetings have been friendly encounters and this will be the second competitive match between the two sides this year.

The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture and have eight wins to their name. Mozambique have won just four times against the hosts while the two sides have shared the spoils on five occasions.

They last squared off in a COSAFA Cup group stage fixture in July. The game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium ended in a 2-0 win for Mozambique.

Malawi form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Mozambique form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

Malawi vs Mozambique Team News

Malawi

At the moment there are no injury or suspension concerns for The Flames.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mozambique

The Mambas also did not report any injuries for the game and do not have any players ruled out on account of suspensions.

Moçambique 🇲🇿 Mambas viajam hôje para Africa do Sul



Esta manhã o grupo compriu uma sessao de treino no campo dos Canarinhos no qual o treinador ,equipa tecnica e jogadores expressaram o seu sentimento de muita respensabilidade, determinação e foco na vitória . pic.twitter.com/qQjsb3Syne — 🇲🇿Mozambique OsMambas (@moz_osmambas) September 5, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Malawi vs Mozambique Predicted XI

Malawi Predicted XI (4-5-1): Ernest Kakhobwe; Dennis Chembezi, Limbikani Mzava, Charles Petro, Stanley Sanudi; Yamikani Chester, John Banda, Tawonga Chimodzi, Gerald Phiri Jnr, Peter Banda; Richard Mbulu

Mozambique Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ernan Siluane; Norberto Marcelino, Francisco Simbine, Zainadine, Martinho Thauzene; Shaquille Nangy, Candido Mathe, Abel Joshua; Amancio Canhembe, Witness Quembo, Melque Alexandre

Malawi vs Mozambique Prediction

Malawi and Mozambique are separated by just five places in the latest FIFA rankings, with the hosts ranked 118th and the visiting side 113th. Malawi have scored seven goals in nine games in 2021 but have let in nine goals.

Mozambique have been a little less prolific than the hosts and have scored four goals in nine games. They have also let in eight goals and a lack of attacking threat could prevent them from securing a favorable result here.

We predict the game will end in a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Malawi 1-0 Mozambique

