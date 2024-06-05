Malawi vs Sao Tome Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2024

Malawi host Sao Tome and Principe at the Bingu National Stadium in Freetown on Thursday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking for their second win of the campaign and boosting their progression hopes. Ranked 125th in the world, Malawi have accumulated only three points in the bag from two games and sit in fourth position in Group H.

In their opening match, the Flames beat Liberia 1-0 courtesy of a 78th-minute strike from Chifundo Mphasi but went down to Tunisia by the same scoreline.

As much as Malawi will be hoping to return to winning ways here, their form this year hasn't been the best. A 4-0 loss to Kenya in a friendly was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Zambia.

On the other hand, Sao Tome are looking for their first win of the campaign. The 188th-ranked side were crushed 4-0 by Tunisia in their opening game, followed by a 2-0 defeat to Namibia.

It wrapped up a poor 2023 calendar year for them, as Sao Tome lost all five official games. This year, the Warriors of the Equator have drawn both their official clashes against South Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

South Sudan's 1-1 draw away from home proved vital in their progression as a goalless stalemate in the return leg proved futile.

Malawi vs Sao Tome Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between the sides in history.

Sao Tome have not won a game since March 2022, a 1-0 victory over Mauritius in the 2023 AFCON qualifier. Since then, the Warriors of the Equator have gone 11 games without a win.

Sao Tome have failed to score in six of their last seven games.

Malawi have lost their last three official games.

Sao Tome are one of the eight teams in the CAF zone who have lost both their qualifying matches so far.

Malawi vs Sao Tome Prediction

Sao Tome are one of the weakest teams in the world. Their poor rankings and a dismal run of form are a testament to that. Malawi are no behemoths but have enough in the tank to secure the victory in this clash.

Prediction: Malawi 2-0 Sao Tome

Malawi vs Sao Tome Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malawi to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No