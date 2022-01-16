Malawi vs Senegal prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Senegal square off against third-placed Malawi in their final group stage fixture at the 2021 AFCON on Tuesday in a crucial game, as the winner of the game will be guaranteed a spot in the knockout round.

Senegal's win might help them secure top spot in Group B, which will mean they secure a relatively weaker opponent in the round of 16 fixtures. After a narrow 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in their opening fixture of the competition, a goalless draw against Guinea prevented them from booking their spot in the knockout stage.

Malawi secured a comeback win over Zimbabwe in their previous game as they kept their round of 16 hopes alive. The Flames have never qualified for the knockout stage of the competition and are expected to put up a good fight against last edition's runners-up at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam.

Malawi vs Senegal Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with two being competitive games and one game being a friendly encounter. All games between the two sides have produced conclusive results, with two matches going Senegal's way and one win for Malawi.

Their last encounter took place in the 2021 COSAFA group stage, with the Lions of Teranga recording a 2-1 win.

Malawi form guide (Africa Cup of Nations): D-W

Senegal form guide (Africa Cup of Nations): W-L

Malawi vs Senegal Team News

Malawi

All 28 players tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of their game against Zimbabwe, and there have been no new cases reported among the squad as of Sunday. Meke Mwase will have a fully-fit squad for this crunch tie.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Senegal

Ismaïla Sarr was in Barcelona last week for an update on his ongoing injury and will be monitored ahead of the game. Idrissa Gana Gueye and Fode Balo Toure were ruled out with COVID-19 in the game against Guinea and need to undergo testing again before this game.

Papa Gueye has been banned by FIFA after discrepancies in his transfer from Watford to Olympique Marseille last season. Pending a final decision regarding his appeal, he remains a doubt for the game.

FSF @Fsfofficielle #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 📸 Retour à l’entraînement collectif pour Idrissa Gana Gueye, testé négatif à la Covid-19. 📸 Retour à l’entraînement collectif pour Idrissa Gana Gueye, testé négatif à la Covid-19. ✅ #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 https://t.co/yDLY1MeUIl

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ismaïla Sarr, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Fode Balo Toure, Papa Gueye

Suspended: None

Malawi vs Senegal Predicted XI

Malawi Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ernest Kakhobwe; Denis Chembezi, Limbikani Mvaza, Gomezgani Chirwa; Francisco Madinga, John Christopher Banda, Chimwenwe Idana, Stanley Sanudi; Gabadinho Mhango; Richard Mbulu, Khuda Muyaba

Senegal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng; Saliou Ciss, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye; Cheikhou Kouyate, Mamadou Loum; Bouna Sarr, Sadio Mane, Boulaye Dia; Keita Balde

Malawi vs Senegal Prediction

Malawi are without a clean sheet in the competition while Senegal have managed to keep two clean sheets so far. Senegal have not been able to hit the ground running so far but should be able to come out on top against Malawi here.

A narrow win and another clean sheet is on the cards for Sadio Mane and co.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Malawi 0-1 Senegal

Edited by Peter P

LIVE POLL Q. Sadio Mane to score the winning game against Malawi in the final group stage fixture for Senegal? Yes No 0 votes so far