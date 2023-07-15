Malawi vs South Africa Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16, 2023

Malawi and South Africa lock horns at the King Zwelithini Stadium in the 2023 COSAFA Cup third-place playoff on Sunday (July 16).

The Flames cruised through the group stage, picking up nine points from a possible nine to reach the semifinals for the first time in ten years. However, Malawi suffered a shootout defeat to Lesotho on Friday after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Patrick Mabedi’s men will set out to end the tournament on a positive note and secure a podium finish for the first time since finishing second in 2003.

Hosting the tournament, South Africa have failed to meet expectations as they have now missed out on the final for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, South Africa routinely progressed through the group stage, claiming seven points from a possible nine to finish as Group A winners and reach the knockouts for the ninth straight year. However, they were stunned in the semi-finals on Friday, losing 2-1 to Zambia after taking a first-half lead.

While the defeat to the Chipolopolo saw South Africa’s ten-game unbeaten run across competitions come to an end, they will look to find their feet and give their home fans a worthy display.

Malawi vs South Africa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

South Africa have been dominant in the fixture, picking up 11 wins in the last 14 meetings.

Malawi have managed just two wins in that period, while both sides played out a 2-2 draw in September 2002.

South Africa are unbeaten in ten of their last 11 games since September 2022, claiming seven wins and three draws.

Malawi have kept four clean sheets in five games across competitions, with Friday’s loss to Lesotho being the exception.

Malawi vs South Africa Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their respective semi-final defeats, both Malawi and South Africa will look to end the tournament on a high. The Bafana Bafana's home advantage makes them firm favourites, and they should come away with a win.

Prediction: Malawi 1-2 South Africa

Malawi vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - South Africa

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (South Africa have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in six of South Africa's last seven games.)