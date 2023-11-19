Malawi vs Tunisia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Malawi will host Tunisia at the Bingu National Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2026 CAF World Cup qualifiers.

The home side enjoyed a winning start to their qualification campaign and are now pushing for their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. They beat Liberia 1-0 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in their group opener on Friday, with Chifundo Mphasi coming off the bench midway through the second half to score the game-winner.

Malawi sit third in their group with three points from an obtainable three. They will be looking to pick up another win this weekend before wrapping up international action for the year.

Tunisia also kicked off their World Cup qualifiers on a high, thrashing Sao Tome and Principe 4-0 at the Stade Hammadi Agrebi on Friday. Yassine Meriah opened the scoring for the Eagles of Carthage late in the first half before Youssef Msakni, Hamza Rafia and Firas Ben Al Arbi joined the 30-year-old on the scoresheet in the second half.

The visitors sit atop their group with three points and will be looking to add to that tally this Tuesday.

Malawi vs Tunisia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Malawi and Tunisia. Both sides have won two games apiece while their other three matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash back in September 2011 which ended goalless.

The visitors are without a win in their last five games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1989.

Tunisia are the highest-scoring side in Group H so far with a goal tally of four.

The Flames were ranked 123rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 91 places below their midweek opponents.

Malawi vs Tunisia Prediction

Malawi's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that next week. They are winless in their last three home matches and could struggle here.

Similarly, Tunisia saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to kick on from that success this week. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Malawi 1-3 Tunisia

Malawi vs Tunisia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tunisia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Malawi to score first: YES (The home side have scored the first goal in five of their last seven matches)