Malawi vs Zimbabwe prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

The Africa Cup of Nations is well underway, with Malawi set to play Zimbabwe in Group B at the Kouekong Stadium on Friday.

Malawi were beaten 1-0 by Guinea in their opening game. In an end-to-end affair on Monday, both teams were particularly guilty of wasteful finishing as the game could easily have seen three more goals.

Malawi will be looking to pick up their first win of the 2021 AFCON on Friday as they look to make it out of the group stages for the first time in their history.

Zimbabwe were also beaten 1-0 in their first group stage clash. Coming up against group favorites Senegal, the Warriors traded blows with their opponents and looked set to come away with a point. However, Kelvin Madzongwe gave away a penalty at the death after he was adjudged to have handled the ball in his box.

Zimbabwe will also be looking to pick up all three points later this week as they target a place in the knockout stages.

Malawi vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

There have been 57 meetings between the two teams. Malawi have won 18 of those games while Zimbabwe have won two more. There have been 19 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in the group stages of the COSAFA Cup in July last year. The game ended 2-2.

Malawi Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Zimbabwe Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Malawi vs Zimbabwe Team News

Malawi

Manager Mario Marinica has a very depleted squad available for selection due to the COVID-19. Gabadinho Mhango, Richard Mbulu, Peter Cholopi, Lawrence Chaziya, Stanley Sanudi, Chikoti Chirwa and Robin Ngalande all tested positive for the virus and will remain out.

Yamikani Chester came off injured in Malawi's opener and is expected to miss out as well.

Injured: Yamikani Chester

COVID-19: Gabadinho Mhango, Richard Mbulu, Peter Cholopi, Lawrence Chaziya, Stanley Sanudi, Chikoti Chirwa, Robin Ngalande

Suspended: None

Zimbabwe

Knowledge Musona and Kundai Benyu both came off injured against Senegal and will not play on Friday.

Injured: Knowledge Musona, Kundai Benyu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Malawi vs Zimbabwe Predicted XI

Malawi Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ernest Kakhobwe; Denis Chembezi, Limbikani Mvaza, Gomezgani Chirwa; Francisco Madinga, John Christopher Banda, Chimwenwe Idana, Micium Mhone; Peter Banda; Richard Mbulu, Khuda Muyaba

Zimbabwe Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Petros Mhari; Onismor Bhasera, Teenage Hadebe, Gerald Takwara, Takudzwa Chimwemwe; Kelvin Madzongwe; Ishmael Wadi, Thabani Kamusoko, Never Tigere, Bruce Kangwa; Tinotenda Kadewere

Malawi vs Zimbabwe Prediction

Malawi have lost five straight competitive games on the bounce and have scored just once in that period. Zimbabwe are winless in their last 12 games across all competitions and have won just one of their last 18.

Neither side have made it out of the group stages in their history and are thoroughly out of form. Friday's game could end goalless.

Prediction: Malawi 0-0 Zimbabwe

