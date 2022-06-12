Malaysia vs Bangladesh prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Malaysia and Bangladesh will lock horns at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday in the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Malayan Tigers are second in Group E with three points. A win in their final home game will be enough to keep their qualification hopes alive.

They started their campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Turkmenistan but lost 2-1 to Bahrain on Saturday. That put the Middle Eastern team at the top of the table with a 100% record, with Kim Pan-gon's side just ahead of Turkmenistan on goal difference.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be eliminated from the race for next year's showpiece if they fail to win, as they sit rock bottom without a single point.

A 2-0 defeat to Bahrain was followed by a 2-1 loss against Turkmenistan in their next game.

Malaysia vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head

Malaysia have won six of their last nine clashes with Bangladesh, losing just once - a 2-1 loss in the 1982 Asian Games.

However, their last two meetings have ended in draws - 1-1 in November 2012 and 0-0 in August 2015.

Malaysia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L.

Bangladesh Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-L.

Malaysia vs Bangladesh Team News

Malaysia

The Malayan Tigers relinquished their lead against Bahrain and will need to shore up their defence to avoid another collapse.

Shahrul Saad could be recalled into the starting lineup, and his experience could prove vital in keeping Bangladesh at bay.

At the other end, Safawi Rasid could be reinstated into the starting XI to bolster the attack.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bangladesh

Coach Javier Cabrera could give Mahbubur Rahman Sufil a chance to lead the line, while Sohel Rana might start in midfield.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Malaysia vs Bangladesh Predicted XIs

Malaysia (4-3-3): Farizal Marlias; Matthew Davies, Dion Cools, Shahrul Saad, La'Vere Corbin-Ong; Azam Azih, Syamer Kutty, Akhyar Rashid; Arif Aiman, Safawi Rasid, Faisal Halim.

Bangaldesh (4-2-3-1): Anisur Rahman Zico; Rahmat Mia, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Raihan Hasan, Riyadul Hasan Rafi; Jamal Bhuyan, Atiqur Rahman Fahad; Rakib Hossain, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Ibrahim; Mahbubur Rahman Sufil.

Malaysia vs Bangladesh Prediction

With Bangladesh lacking genuine quality and all but eliminated from the qualifiers, Malaysia have a great chance to make up for their earlier loss by sealing all three points here.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-0 Bangladesh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far