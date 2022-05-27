Malaysia vs Brunei prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Malaysia will host Brunei at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Friday in an international friendly.

The Malayan Tigers begin preparations for the third round of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers, where they've been drawn alongside Bangladesh, Turkmenistan and Bahrain in Group E. They haven't qualified for the competition since 2007 and will be eager to end the drought.

Brunei, meanwhile, are among the weakest teams in the world, ranked 191 in the FIFA rankings and have never qualified for any major tournament in their history. The Hornets were also knocked out in the first round of the Asia Cup qualifiers by Mongolia, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

Malaysia vs Brunei Head-To-Head

Malaysia have an overwhelmingly good record against Brunei, winning 13 of their 15 previous clashes and losing twice.

The Malayan Tigers are currently on an eight-game winning streak in the fixture, though their last meeting came way back in September 2001.

Malaysia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L.

Brunei Form Guide (all competitions): L-D.

Malaysia vs Brunei Team News

Malaysia

The Malayan Tigers have called up a massive 30-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup qualifiers. Coach Kim Pan-gon could use these friendly games to experiment his lineups.

All except three players - Junior Eldstal, Dion Cools and Liridon Krasniqi - play club football in Malaysia. Cools is the only player based outside Asia.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Brunei

The Hornets have called up a 25-man squad for the Malaysia clash, including two uncapped players - Abdul Wadud Ramli and Hanif Aiman.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None..

Unavailable: None

Malaysia vs Brunei Predicted XIs

Malaysia (4-3-3): Khairulazhan Khalid; Dion Cools, Dominic Tan, Shahrul Saad, La'Vere Corbin-Ong; Safiq Rahim, Syamer Kutty Abba, Kogileswaran Raj; Safawi Rasid, Syafiq Ahmad, Akhyar Rashid.

Brunei (4-1-4-1): Haimie Anak Nyaring; Afi Aminuddin, Hazwan Hamzah, Hanif Hamir, Alinur Rashimy Jufri; Azwan Ali Rahman; Fakharrazi Hassan, Abdul Hariz Herman, Razimie Ramlli, Hakeme Yazid Said; Abdul Azizi Ali Rahman.

Malaysia vs Brunei Prediction

Malaysia's form has been patchy in their last few games, but with a massive squad to call upon, Pan-gon could use this opportunity to experiment with his lineup.

Brunei, as mentioned earlier, are among the weakest teams in the world, so the Malayan Tigers should have no issues securing a victory.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-0 Brunei.

