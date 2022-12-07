Malaysia vs Cambodia Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9, 2022

Malaysia and Cambodia will continue their preparations for the 2022 AFF Championship with a friendly in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (December 9).

It has been a good year for Malaysia, who reached the final of the 2022 King's Cup and more importantly, secured a place in next year's Asia Cup. The Tigers of Malaya came second in Group E in the third round with six points and two wins in three games - a 3-1 defeat of Turkmenistan and a 4-1 triumph over Bangladesh.

That was enough for them to book their place in the Qatar showpiece, marking their first appearance in the continental tournament since 2007. Kim Pan-Gon's side are looking to exert their dominance in the ASEAN region now by winning the AFF Championship later this month.

Malaysia are in Group B with Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar and Laos, while playing host to some of the games at the tournament too. They haven't won the championship since 2010, their only success in the competition so far, and will be eager to end their drought this year.

Cambodia, meanwhile, will also be in action at the AFF Championship and were drawn in Group A alongside Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Brunei. However, the Angkor Warriors have had a tough run in 2022 so far, winning just one of their five games - a 2-1 defeat of Timor Leste in a friendly in June.

After that, they saw their dream of qualifying for their first Asia Cup since 1972 end after bowing out in the group stage without a win in three games. Cambodia's last game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Bangladesh in Phnom Penh in September.

Malaysia vs Cambodia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Malaysia have won 14 of their 17 clashes with Cambodia, losing just twice.

Cambodia's last win over Malaysia came in 1970, and since then, Malaysia have won 11 games in a row.

Cambodia and Malaysia last met in December 2021 in the AFF Championship, which ended in a 3-1 win for the Tigers of Malaya.

Malaysia vs Cambodia Prediction

Malaysia have been absolutely dominant in this fixture over Cambodia, ranked 32 places below them, and the trend should continue.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-1 Cambodia

Malaysia vs Cambodia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

