Malaysia vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3, 2025 

Malaysia and Cape Verde meet for the second time in a week in a friendly at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

On May 29, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the same city. Sidny Cabral put the Blue Sharks in front after eight minutes, but the Malay Tigers pegged them back in the 79th minute through Paulo Josue.

It was only their second game of the 2025 calendar year, with Malaysia seeing off Nepal 2-0 in March in their 2027 Asian Cup third round qualification. That remains their only victory in four competitive games.

Malaysia will look to make amends for a prosaic display last week and turn on their A-game as the Asian Cup qualifiers follow in the next week.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde extended their unbeaten run for the year to three games and have two more friendlies in June before starting their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Malaysia vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive clash between Malaysia and Cape Verde.

Both Malaysia and Cape Verde are unbeaten in three games.

The Blue Sharks are ranked 72nd in the world while the Malay Tigers are 59 places adrift of them.

Cape Verde have won two of their last four friendlies since 2024: a pair of 1-0 wins vs Guyana and Equatorial Guinea; but are unbeaten in their last three.

Malaysia have lost one of their last eight games, winning thrice.

Malaysia vs Cape Verde Prediction

The Malay Tigers will be proud of themselves for snatching a late draw in their earlier clash with Cape Verde, who sit 59 places above them in the world rankings.

The hosts will look to make a few tweaks in hopes of causing an upset. With the World Cup qualifiers also coming up, Malaysia could amp up their preparations and go for a win.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-1 Cape Verde

Malaysia vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

