Malaysia vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29th 2025

Malaysia will invite Cape Verde to the Kuala Lumpur Stadium in an international friendly on Thursday. This is the first of the two friendlies that the two teams will play in the ongoing international break.

The hosts were last in action in March in the AFC Asian Cup qualification against Nepal and registered a 2-0 win. Hector Hevel scored his first international goal for Harimau Malaya while La'Vere Corbin-Ong doubled their lead in the 70th minute.

The visitors were also last in action in March, recording a 1-0 win over Mauritius and defeating Angola 2-1 away from home a week later. They are at the top of the Group D table in the CAF World Cup qualifiers. After the two friendlies, they will play Georgia next month in another friendly.

Malaysia vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Harimau Malaya have kept two clean sheets and have failed to score in two of their last three games across all competitions.

Cape Verde have lost three of their last six games in all competitions and have also failed to score in these losses.

The visitors have lost four of their last five away games, failing to score in three.

The hosts have lost just two of their last 18 friendly games, with one of the losses registered at home.

Six of the visitors' last seven games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Malaysia vs Cape Verde Prediction

Harimau Malaya have a good recent home record, winning five of their last six games in all competitions. They have scored 11 goals in these games while keeping three clean sheets. They have won 14 of their last 16 friendly games at home and are strong favorites.

Tubarões Azuis have won their two games in 2025 and will look to continue their winning form here. They have lost three of their last five away friendly games and have also failed to score in three games during that period.

Both teams will play for the first time since March and might be a bit rusty. There is not much to separate the two teams, and considering the home advantage for Harimau Malaya, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-1 Cape Verde

Malaysia vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malaysia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

