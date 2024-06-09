Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

Malaysia and Chinese Taipei clash at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to make one final effort in their hopes of reaching the third round. With seven points in the bag from five games, Malaysia are currently third in Group D, three points behind second-placed Kyrgyzstan.

They must win their last qualifying game of the round, and hope that Kyrgyzstan lose to Oman in the other clash.

However, in eight official games this year, Malaysia have won just once: a 5-1 friendly win over Nepal back in March. Their last qualifier win, however, came in November 2023, when Kim Pan-gon's side beat Chinese Taipei 1-0 away from home.

Ranked 159th in the world, the Blue Wings have lost all five qualifying matches of the second round, including a 3-0 defeat to Oman on Wednesday. Without a single point in the bag, they are at the bottom of Group D but have secured their place for the next round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the sides before, and the spoils are equally shared right now with three wins for each.

Chinese Taipei have lost their last five games, after winning consecutively over East Timor in a 7-0 aggregate victory in the preliminary round of the World Cup qualifiers.

In five qualifying games of the second round, the Blue Wings have scored just once: against Kyrgyzstan in a 5-1 hammering.

Malaysia have won just once in their last eight games, a 5-1 drubbing of Nepal in a friendly game back in March.

Malaysia are ranked 138th in the world. Their opponents sit 21 places below them.

The Blue Wings have scored only once in the second round from five games but conceded 14 times.

Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei Prediction

Neither side are on a good run of form right now, but Malaysia are the stronger side on paper. Their visitors have been terrible in these qualifiers, losing all five games and conceding 14 goals.

The hosts, by all accounts, should be able to prevail without much hassle.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-0 Chinese Taipei

Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No