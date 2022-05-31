Malaysia vs Hong Kong prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Malaysia host Hong Kong at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday in a friendly as they begin preparations for the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.
The Malayan Tigers will be in action against Turkmenistan, Bahrain and Bangladesh in Group E of the third round, with only the winner of the lot progressing into the tournament finals.
The Southeast Asian side haven't played in the cup since 2007, their third and last appearance on the Asian stage, and will be eager to end the drought and make a return.
Hong Kong will also participate in the qualifiers next month, having been drawn alongside India, Afghanistan and Cambodia in a fairly easy group.
The Strengths haven't been seen in the Asia Cup since 1968.
Malaysia vs Hong Kong Head-To-Head
Malaysia have won 13 of their 29 clashes against Hong Kong, losing only seven, including a 2-0 defeat in an Asia Cup qualifier in October 2017.
The Malayan Tigers last won the fixture in October 2012 - a 3-0 friendly victory.
Malaysia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L
Hong Kong Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L
Malaysia vs Hong Kong Team News
Malaysia
The Malayan Tigers have called up 30 players for their games against Hong Kong, Turkmenistan, Bahrain and Bangladesh in a busy June schedule.
Kim Pan-gon's side were in action against Brunei on Friday, winning 4-0, but the head coach could still make a few changes to give others in the squad a chance.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Hong Kong
Norwegian coach Jorn Andersen has named 25 players for the upcoming friendly and the Asia Cup qualifiers.
The squad contains seven uncapped players, including 35-year-old Eastern Sports Club forward Fernando, who was born in Brazil.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Malaysia vs Hong Kong Predicted XI
Malaysia (4-3-3): Farizal Marlias; Syahmi Safari, Dion Cools, Junior Eldstål, Khuzaimi Piee; Liridon Krasniqi, Nazmi Faiz Mansor, Mohd Afiq Fazail; Safawi Rasid, Guilherme de Paula, Akhyar Rashid.
Hong Kong (4-2-3-1): Wang Zhenpeng; Yu Wai Lim, Fung Hing Wa, Leung Kwun Chung, Tsui Wang Kit; Ngan Lok Fung, Huang Yang; Chan Siu Kwan, Wong Wai, Law Tsz Chun; Matt Orr.
2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool
Malaysia vs Hong Kong Prediction
Malaysia are ranked seven places behind Hong Kong in the world rankings but Brunei's 4-0 demolition showed what the Malayan Tigers are capable of.
Hong Kong have not played since last June (losing all three of their games that month), and might take some time to blow away the cobwebs. We expect Malaysia to secure a narrow victory this week.
Prediction: Malaysia 2-1 Hong Kong