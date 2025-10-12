Malaysia vs Laos Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025

Malaysia host Laos at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, looking to continue their winning run. The Malay Tigers have won all three of their qualifying games thus far to lead Group F with nine points from a possible nine.

After starting their campaign with a 2-0 win over Nepal, the Southeast Asian nation crushed Vietnam 4-0 followed by a 3-0 thrashing of Laos on Thursday.

Another win here would all but confirm their place in the Saudi Arabian showpiece, as Malaysia are on the brink of achieving their fifth Asian Cup qualification and a second in a row.

Meanwhile, Laos are in third place with three points. Following a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Vietnam in their opening qualifier, the Thim Xad beat Nepal 2-1 to get their campaign back on track, but Malaysia beat the Southeast nation 3-0 this week.

Ranked 185th in the world, Laos have never qualified for the Asian Cup before and must up the ante before it's too late.

Malaysia vs Laos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 clashes between the sides in the past, with Malaysia winning 14 times and losing just once.

Laos' only prior win against Malaysia came in October 1997, when the side picked up a 1-0 victory in the South East Asian Games.

Malaysia have won their last eight consecutive meetings with Laos, scoring at least three goals in each game.

Malaysia are one of the only two sides (besides Syria) to have won all three qualifying games in the round so far.

The Malay Tigers are ranked 123rd in the world, while Laos are in 185th place, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Malaysia vs Laos Prediction

The Malay Tigers boast an incredible head-to-head record against the minnows Laos, having beaten them convincingly once again just a few days ago.

As much as the visitors would like to avoid another heavy loss here, Malaysia will be all fired up to keep their winning run in the qualifiers going, and we're betting our bottom dollar on them to pull it off yet again.

Prediction: Malaysia 3-0 Laos

Malaysia vs Laos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

