Malaysia vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2024 

Malaysia will welcome Oman to Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the second game of their double-header in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Oman claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in Muscat last week. Second-half goals from Issam Al Sabhi and Muhsen Al Ghassani guided their nation to victory.

The win took them to the summit of Group D, having garnered six points from three games. Malaysia sit in third spot, also on six points.

Malaysia vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. Oman have four wins to their name, Malaysia were victorious twice while one game ended in a draw.

Six of the seven head-to-head games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Six of Oman's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

Malaysia have won just one of their last six games (three losses).

Seven of Malaysia's last eight games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Oman dropped six places to 80th in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Malaysia dropped to 132nd.

Oman form guide: W-D-D-L-W Malaysia form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Malaysia vs Oman Prediction

Malaysia and Oman are embroiled in a three-way battle for automatic qualification from this group, with Kyrgyzstan also tied on six points. The latter are facing strugglers Chinese Taipei and are ostensibly expected to claim all three points. Malaysia have conceded at least two goals in five of their last seven competitive games. This defensive porosity could hamper their chances of advancing to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Oman have been dominant in this fixture and enter this game as pre-game favorites despite playing away from home. Jaroslav Šilhavý's side are currently on a three-game unbeaten run (two draws) and will be looking to build on this to solidify their quest for qualification to the next round.

Malaysia are winless in their last four competitive games (three losses) and might struggle to end this run here. Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Malaysia 1-1 Oman

Malaysia vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half