Malaysia vs Philippines Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2024

Malaysia and the Philippines clash at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday at the 2024 Merdeka Tournament. The winner is set to face either Lebanon or Tajikistan in the finals, with the losing side going into the third-place playoffs.

The Malayan Tigers play for the first time since narrowly losing out in the World Cup qualifiers. They finished with 10 points in six games, coming in at third place in Group D as Kyrgyzstan edged them out with just one point in second position.

Interim coach Pau Vicente has called up 26 players for the Merdeka Tournament, with all but two players currently plying their trade in Malaysian leagues. Defender Dion Cools is based in Thailand, whereas midfielder Endrick plays for Ho Chi Minh City.

On the other hand, the Philippines are searching for their first win of the 2024 calendar year. They've lost all four of their official games so far, coming in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Having collected just one point in six games - courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Indonesia last year - the Street Dogs finished at the bottom of Group F, seeing their qualifying hopes end in a whimper.

Malaysia vs Philippines Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 clashes between the sides before, with the Philippines winning just once over Malaysia in their history - a 1-0 victory at the 1991 South East Asian Games.

Malaysia are unbeaten in their last two official games but have won just once from their last four.

The Philippines have lost all four of their official games this year, conceding 11 times and scoring twice (both against Vietnam). They are winless in their last seven official clashes.

Malaysia are ranked 134th in the world. The Philippines are 13 places adrift of them.

Malaysia vs Philippines Prediction

Malaysia are the host nation here and will feel confident of their chances. The Malayan Tigers will also look to extend their unbeaten run to three games, with the Philippines going through a rough patch right now.

The Street Dogs may put up a fight, but we expect them to go down eventually.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-1 Philippines

Malaysia vs Philippines Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

