Malaysia vs Singapore Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Malaysia and neighbors Singapore will trade tackles in an international friendly on Thursday (September 4th). The game will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.
The home side will be looking to build on the 4-0 victory they registered over Vietnam at the same venue in a 2027 Asian Cup qualifier in June 2025. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Joao Figueiredo, Rodrigo Holgado, Lawrence Corbib-Org, and Dion Cools scoring a goal each to help their nation claim all three points.
Singapore, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Bangladesh in the Asian Cup qualifiers. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Song Ui-Young's 45th-minute strike, while Ahmad bin Fandi doubled their lead in the 58th minute. Rakib Hossain halved the deficit midway through the second half.
Malaysia vs Singapore Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 52nd meeting between the two sides. Malaysia have 20 wins to their name, and Singapore were victorious 14 times, while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in December 2024 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate in the ASEAN Championship.
- Five of Malaysia's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Four of the last six head-to-head games have been level at the break.
- Singapore climbed two places to 159th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Malaysia climbed six places to 125th place.
- Singapore form guide: W-W-D-L-L; Malaysia form guide: W-L-D-W-D
Malaysia vs Singapore Prediction
Malaysia will face their neighbors, hoping to make the most of having home advantage.
Singapore, for their part, have won their last two games on the bounce. They have lost just one of the last five head-to-head games, winning two of those matches.
The geographical proximity of both nations means they will each go all out for the win for national pride, and the game could be played at a high intensity. We expect the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Malaysia 2-1 Singapore
Malaysia vs Singapore Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Malaysia to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half