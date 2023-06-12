Malaysia vs Solomon Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th June 2023

Malaysia host Solomon Islands at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Terengganu on Wednesday for an international friendly.

The Malayan Tigers have enjoyed a great run in the 2023 calendar year thus far, winning four of their five games.

Their only loss came in the 2022 AFF Championship finals against Thailand, who beat them 3-0 in the second leg to clinch the title ahead of their southern neighbors.

In their last two games, Kim Pan-gon's side beat Turkmenistan 1-0 in a friendly, before seeing off Hong Kong 2-0 in another friendly game.

Malaysia are shaping up well for the 2023 Merdeka Tournament which they are set to host in October followed by the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. In January next year, the Malayan Tigers also compete in the Asia Cup.

Pan-gon has called up 26 players for this month's double-header against Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea, including prolific striker Safawi Rasid, who has scored 18 goals in 52 games.

The Solomon Islands have also been on a great run in the calendar year, winning all three of their games in 2023 thus far. The Bonitos will be hoping to continue that run in their Asia tour this month, with a friendly against Singapore also lined up four days after this one.

Head coach Felipe Vega-Arango has summoned 22 players, including key goalscorer Gagame Feni. The 24-year-old striker has netted 16 times for the side in just 29 games.

Malaysia vs Solomon Islands Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Malaysia and Solomon Islands meet for the first time in history.

Malaysia have won eight of their last 10 clashes, losing twice. The Malayan Tigers have also kept seven clean sheets during this run, including in each of their last two.

The Solomon Islands are unbeaten in their last five games, winning their last three.

Solomon Islands forward Gagame Feni is the fourth all-time top scorer in the side's history with 16 goals.

Malaysia's Muhammad Akhyar has scored in his last two games for his team.

Malaysia vs Solomon Islands Prediction

Both teams have been on a fine run of form this year but Malaysia seem to be the better team on paper. The Solomon Islands are riding a wave of confidence and could make life difficult for their hosts, although it won't be enough to stop them.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-0 Solomon Islands

Malaysia vs Solomon Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

