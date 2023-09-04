Malaysia vs Syria Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6, 2023 

Malaysia and Syria square off in a friendly on Wednesday (September 6). The Syrians have not been in action since the last international window when they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Vietnam in June. Pham Juan Tai stepped off the bench to score a 49th-minute winner.

Malaysia, meanwhile, ran riot in a 10-0 bashing of Papua New Guinea in a friendly. Nine of those goals came in the second half, with Arif Aiman bagging a quadruple and Paulo Josue scoring a hat-trick.

Both sides face China in another friendly next week. Malaysia square up against India and Tajikistan or Palestine in the Merdeka tournament later this month. Syria, meanwhile, will use the two friendlies in October to prepare for their return to competitive action in November.

Malaysia vs Syria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed four times, with both teams winning twice apiece.

Their most recent meeting in August 2017 saw Syria claim a 2-1 win.

Syria have lost nine of their last 10 games.

Five of Malaysia's last six games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Malaysia have won six of their last seven games, including the last four.

Their last three meetings have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Six of Malaysia's last nine games have produced at least three goals.

Malaysia vs Syria Prediction

Syria have been unable to get positive results in most recent games, having lost nine of their last 10 games. However, the Qasioun Eagles are the bookmakers' favourites for this one.

Malaysia, on their part, have been more consistent and will fancy their chances of getting the win, despite being outsiders. The Harimau Malaya have won their last four games.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Syria 2-2 Malaysia

Malaysia vs Syria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals