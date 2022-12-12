Malaysia vs The Maldives Prediction and Betting Tips | November 14th 2022

Malaysia host the Maldives at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday in an international friendly.

The Tigers of Malaya are preparing for the upcoming AFF Championship and this will be their last warm-up match before the tournament kicks off.

Kim Pan-gon's side have been drawn in Group B alongside Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar and Laos, and begin their campaign in Yangon on December 21.

Malaysia are looking to build on their 4-0 friendly win over Cambodia on Friday, their first since June, when the side booked their place in the 2023 Asia Cup with a 4-1 defeat of Bangladesh.

It will mark their first appearance in the competition since 2007, when the nation jointly hosted the tournament along with Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The Maldives, however, saw their wait for a first Asia Cup appearance continue after losing out in the third round by finishing third in their group.

A pair of 3-0 and 4-0 defeats to Thailand and Uzbekistan in their first two games ended their qualification prospects, but they secured a consolation 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in their final match.

Malaysia vs The Maldives Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four previous clashes between the sides, with Malaysia winning all four by an aggregate score of 11-1.

Malaysia and Maldives last met in November 2018, when the Tigers of Malaya secured a 3-0 friendly win.

Malaysia have won all three of their friendly games this calendar year, scoring 10 goals and conceding none.

Maldives are on a three-game winning run right now, including a victory in their last two friendly games.

Malaysia have lost only two of their 10 games this calendar year - a pair of 2-1 losses to Singapore and Bahrain in Tri-Nations Series and AFC qualifiers, respectively.

Malaysia vs The Maldives Prediction

Malaysia have a 100% win record against the Maldives. With the AFF Championship coming up, this is their last chance at a rehearsal and they could approach the game seriously.

The Red Snappers have been on a good run of form lately, winning their last three games in a row, but have always run out of luck against the Malaysians. We expect Malaysia to win this encounter.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-1 The Maldives

Malaysia vs The Maldives Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

