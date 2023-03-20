Malaysia vs Turkmenistan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2023 

Malaysia host Turkmenistan at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor on Thursday (March 23) for a friendly.

The Malayan Tigers play for the first time since January after losing out in the AFF Championship semifinals to Thailand. Kim Pan-gon's side won the first-leg 1-0 at home but were thrashed 3-0 away just days later, which ended their campaign.

In October this year, Malaysia will host the 2023 Merdeka tournament, with India, Lebanon and Palestine set to participate in the Kuala Lumpur event. The side will look to prepare for the same with a spate of friendlies, starting this week.

Pan-gon has called up 27 players for this month's double-header against Turkmenistan and Hong Kong, including experienced defender Shahrul Saad. Eight players are also in line to make their international debuts.

Turkmenistan, meanwhile, return to action following a lengthy hiatus after not kicking a ball since last June's 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers. The Karakum Warriors concluded a disappointing campaign with a 1-0 loss to Bahrain as their wait for a third appearance in the tournament continues.

Malaysia vs Turkmenistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malaysia and Turkmenistan have faced each other just once before - in the third round of the AFC Asia Cup qualifiers in June last year, which the Malayan Tigers won 3-1.

In that game, Safawi Rasid and Faisal Halim put Malaysia 2-0 up before Altymyrat Annadurdyýew pulled one back for the Greens. La'Vere Corbin-Ong then added a third for the hosts moments before the break,

Malaysia have won their last six international games at home after losing 2-1 to Bahrain in June, keeping a clean sheet in their last five.

Turkmenistan's last three games in Malaysia have seen two defeats and a win (2-1 vs Bangladesh in the Asia Cup qualifiers).

Three of Turkmenistan's last four goals have been scored by Altymyrat Annadurdyyew.

Malaysia vs Turkmenistan Prediction

Malaysia might be ranked ten places below Turkmenistan but have a good squad and have been on a good run of form since last year. Turkmenistan haven't played a game in nine months and could need some time to blow away the cobwebs. The hosts should prevail.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-1 Turkmenistan

Malaysia vs Turkmenistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes