Malaysia vs Vietnam prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Malaysia and Vietnam go head-to-head at the Al-Maktoum Stadium on Friday in Group G of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Vietnam currently top the group with 14 points, while Malaysia are second-bottom, level on nine points with Thailand.

Malaysia’s chances of securing a place in the third round of the qualifiers suffered another blow as they fell to a 4-0 defeat against the United Arab Emirates.

Ali Mabkhout and Fabio Lima both scored second-half braces to condemn Tan Cheng Hoe's side to their third group defeat.

This followed a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bahrain in an international friendly back in May.

With nine points from six games, the hosts currently occupy fourth place in Group G, one spot above rock-bottom Indonesia and level on points with third-place Thailand.

Vietnam, on the other hand, have enjoyed a brilliant World Cup qualifying run. They currently sit at the summit of the group after picking up 14 points from six games.

Park Hang-seo's men are currently the only unbeaten nation in Group G and have conceded just one goal so far.

Vietnam head into this game off the back of a 4-0 thrashing of last-placed Indonesia on Monday.

They have now avoided defeat in each of their last seven outings and will aim to maintain this fine form and seal their spot in the next round of the qualifiers.

Malaysia vs Vietnam Head-To-Head

Vietnam have been the superior side in this fixture, claiming 12 wins from 21 meetings with Malaysia.

The hosts have picked up six wins, while three games have ended all square.

Malaysia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Vietnam Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Malaysia vs Vietnam Team News

Malaysia

The hosts have called up a relatively young and inexperienced squad for their qualifiers, including FC Midtjylland's young defender Dion Cools.

There are currently no injuries or suspension concerns in the Malaysia camp.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Vietnam

With no suspension or injury issues in the squad, Vietnam boss Park Hang-seo has a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Malaysia vs Vietnam Predicted XI

Vietnam Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bui Tan Truong; Tien Dang Bui, Duy Manh Do, Ngoc Hai Que; Trong Hoang Nguyen, Hung Dung Do, Tuan Anh Nguyen, Van Hau Doan; Quang Hai Nguyen, Tien Linh Nguyen, Van Toan Nguyen

Malaysia (4-3-3): Khairulazhan Khalid; Syahmi Safari, Aidil Zafuan, Shahrul Saad, La'Vere Corbin-Ong; Brendan Gan, Azam Azih, Syamer Kutty; Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh, Akhyar Rashid

Malaysia vs Vietnam Prediction

Ranked 92nd by FIFA, Vietnam head into this tie with a stronger and more experienced squad than their opponents. Malaysia, who are ranked 173rd, are currently out-of-sorts and struggling for results.

We predict Vietnam will continue their dominance in this fixture and claim the win to move one step closer to a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Prediction: Malaysia 0-2 Vietnam

