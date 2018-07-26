Malaysian tour: India U16 vs Malaysia U16 - Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

India lost to Malaysia 0-3 in their last encounter on Monday

The Indian U16 Football Team will look forward to avenging their 0-3 loss to Malaysia when they take the field against similar foes on the afternoon of 26th July. The Indian colts were impressive during their match against Thailand last week, in which they lost 1-2 after a hard fought 90 minutes. Although India started quite well, it was a comfortable victory for the Malaysian’s at the end.

After the scoreline was unharmed for the first 25 minutes, Malaysia drew the first blood. Following Najmudin’s strike, it was evenly poised with attacks flowing through both ends of the field. In the 88th minute, the hosts secured the win in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysian’s made it 3-0 in the second minute of stoppage time to pile on India’s agony.

India is part of an exposure trip to Malaysia, one of three nations they have played football in the past few weeks. Fernandes’ boys started their tour with the 4-Nations Cup in China U16, which was not fruitful. After a 0-1 loss to China U16, the ‘Blue Tigers’ were handed a 1-3 loss to Thailand U16. But India ended the campaign with a draw against the North Koreans.

The Thailand visit was far more convincing. The boys displayed a memorable performance against Thailand’s Buriram United U17, winning the clash with a 2-0 margin. In the breathtaking match against Bangkok’s Glass FC U17, they managed to script a 2-2 draw after they were trailing by two goals till the 83rd minute of the match.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming encounter:

Date: July 26, 2018

Match: India U16 vs Malaysia U16

Timing: 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Kuala Lumpur

Television Channel: No telecast

Live Stream: mycujoo.tv

