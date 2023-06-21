Maldives vs Bhutan Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd June 2023

The Maldives and Bhutan lock horns at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India on Thursday in the 2023 SAFF Championship.

The teams have been drawn in Group B of the competition alongside Lebanon and Bangladesh, with the top two sides reaching the semi-finals.

The Maldives are playing for the first time since a 1-0 win over Pakistan in a friendly game in March this year. Aisam Ibrahim scored the only goal of the game in the eighth minute to sink the Pakistani Falcons.

Bhutan play in their second tournament of the year, having participated in the 2023 Prime Minister's Three Nations Cup in March. With a draw and a loss in two matches, the Dragon Boys finished at the bottom while hosts Nepal won the cup and Laos came second.

Head coach Pema Dorji has summoned 23 players for the SAFF games, most of whom are inexperienced. Only five players, including captain Karma Tshering and vice-captain Chencho Gyeltshen, have more than 10 caps to their names.

Gyeltshen is the most capped player in Bhutan's history with 39, and he is also the most prolific, having scored 11 goals so far.

There are six uncapped players in the squad.

Maldives vs Bhutan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The Maldives have a 100% win record against Bhutan, beating them in all 10 of their previous clashes.

Bhutan have failed to score in their last two clashes with the Maldives.

The Maldives and Bhutan meet for the first time since March 2018, when the Red Snappers thrashed the Dragon Boys 7-0 in an Asia Cup qualifier.

The Maldives have won three of their last five clashes, losing twice.

Bhutan are winless in 2023 so far, losing and drawing once each.

Bhutan have gone out in the group stages of the SAFF Championship in each of their last five appearances and in seven of eight. They reached the semi-finals in 2008.

The Maldives are ranked 154th in the world while Bhutan are in position 185.

Maldives vs Bhutan Prediction

The Maldives have a terrific record against Bhutan, having beaten them in every single clash until now. With the Dragon Boys currently experiencing a rough patch of form, the Red Snappers have every reason to believe they can extend their winning run over Bhutan with another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Maldives 3-0 Bhutan

Maldives vs Bhutan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Maldives

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: No

