Maldives vs Tajikistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2024 

Maldives host Tajikistan in Male on Tuesday for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, aiming to get their first point across the board. In three games so far, the Red Snappers have lost every single time to sit at the bottom of the Group A standings without a single point to show.

Ranked 171st in the world, the island side began their campaign with a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of the Philippines before a 1-0 loss to Timor-Leste. This week, the Tajiks piled further misery on them by inflicting a 2-0 defeat.

Shahrom Samiev opened the scoring for the Crowns in the eighth minute before Shervoni Mabatshoyev doubled their advantage 22 minutes later.

Having never qualified for the Asian Cup before, the Maldives are running out of time to salvage their campaign or risk losing out on the championship yet again.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan are in second place to the Philippines by virtue of an inferior goal difference, although both are tied on seven points now.

Ranked 104th in the world, the Central Asian side made their Asian Cup debut in the last edition, two years ago. They even made it all the way to the quarter-finals, where eventual runners-up Jordan beat them 1-0.

Maldives vs Tajikistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only four clashes between the sides, with Tajikistan going unbeaten in all of them and winning three times.

The Red Snappers have never scored against the Tajiks, drawing a blank in all four encounters with them so far.

In eight games this year, Tajikistan have lost just once: a 2-1 defeat to India in the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup. They are unbeaten in their last three outings.

The Maldives have lost five of their seven games so far this year.

Tajikistan are ranked 104th in the world, while the Maldives are 171st, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Maldives vs Tajikistan Prediction

Tajikistan are competing to reach the finals again and their is no margin for error, with the Philippines tied with them on points. The Maldives have struggled big time and we expect them to lose once again.

Prediction: Maldives 1-2 Tajikistan

Maldives vs Tajikistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tajikistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

