Maldives vs Uzbekistan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

The Maldives and Uzbekistan lock horns at the Markaziy Stadium in Namangan on Saturday in their second match of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers in Group C.

The Red Snappers were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Thailand on the opening day earlier this week.

First-half goals from Sarach Yooyen and Teerasil Dangda had the Chengsuek 2-0 up at the break before Pansa Hemviboon put the final nail in their coffin in the closing stages.

Uzbekistan comfortably steamrolled past Sri Lanka 3-0 in their opening match as goals from Jaloliddin Masharipov, Dostonbek Khamdamov and Farrukh Sayfiev secured all three points.

The White Wolves now sit atop the group, ahead of Thailand thanks to a superior disciplinary record, and could take a huge step towards qualification with another win.

Maldives vs Uzbekistan Head-To-Head

This will be the first official encounter between the Maldives and Uzbekistan, and both will be keen to start with a positive result.

Maldives Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D

Uzbekistan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Maldives vs Uzbekistan Team News

Maldives

The Red Snappers will need to beef up their defense after getting cut open by Thailand in their last match.

However, head coach Francesco Moreiro doesn't have many options off the bench either.

Naiz Hassan could be preferred to lead the line once again over the experienced Ali Fasir.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Uzbekistan

The White Wolves can expect a tougher challenge against the Maldives but head coach Srecko Temirov is unlikely to tweak his starting XI which drubbed Sri Lanka in their last game.

Igor Sergeyev, who's struck 17 times from 60 games, is hoping for a start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Maldives vs Uzbekistan Predicted XI

Maldives (4-2-3-1): Mohamed Faisal; Hussain Sifaau, Akram Abdul Ghanee, Ali Samooh, Haisham Hassan; Mohamed Umair, Ibrahim Aisham; Ibrahim Mahudhee, Hussain Nihan, Hamza Mohamed; Naiz Hassan.

Uzbekistan (4-2-3-1): Utkir Yusupov; Khojiakbar Alijonov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Farrukh Sayfiev; Odiljon Hamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov; Dostonbek Khamdamov, Igor Sergeyev, Jaloliddin Masharipov; Eldor Shomurodov.

Maldives vs Uzbekistan Prediction

Maldives have struggled for form lately, winning just two of their previous 12 matches in all competitions.

Uzbekistan, ranked 73 places above them, are contrastingly on a four-game winning run and thoroughly dominated Sri Lanka.

While Maldives are no Sri Lanka, the White Wolves could still secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Maldives 0-2 Uzbekistan

