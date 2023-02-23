Maldonado vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24

Maldonado will welcome Fortaleza to Estadio Domingo Burgueno Miguel for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Friday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to CA Cerro in the Uruguayan Primera Division last weekend.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, claimed a comfortable 3-0 home victory over CSA in the Copa do Nordeste. Juan Lucero, Yago Pikachu and Thiago Galhardo all found the back of the net to inspire their team to victory.

The Brazilians will turn their attention to the continent where Maldonado stands in the way of a place in the third stage of the qualifiers. The winner of this tie will face either Curico Unido or Cerro Porteno in the next round for a place in the group stage.

Maldonado vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides.

Maldonado have started the new domestic season with a three-game unbeaten run, with all three games producing less than three goals.

Five of Maldonado's last six games in all competitions have produced three goals or more and they kept a clean sheet in just two games in this sequence.

Four of Fortaleza's last six away games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Maldonado's last eight matches, stretching back to last season have produced less than three goals, with six matches in this sequence seeing one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Each of Fortaleza's last 12 competitive games have produced a winner, while Maldonado have drawn their last two matches.

Maldonado vs Fortaleza Prediction

Neither Maldonado nor Fortaleza are among the powerhouses of South American football and this tie represents an opportunity to keep group-stage qualification hopes alive.

With the Uruguayan league having just started a few weeks ago, Maldonado come into the game as the fresher side. This could prove beneficial against a Fortaleza side that have played three matches weekly over the last few months.

Deportivo Maldonado SAD @maldosad #Tercera



Debut de la tercera división!



Cerro 2 Deportivo Maldonado 5

Enzo Muñoz x 2

Alex Seija x 2

Jonathan Suárez



#VamosMaldonado Debut de la tercera división!Cerro 2 Deportivo Maldonado 5Enzo Muñoz x 2Alex Seija x 2Jonathan Suárez #Tercera Debut de la tercera división!Cerro 2 Deportivo Maldonado 5⚽ Enzo Muñoz x 2⚽ Alex Seija x 2⚽ Jonathan Suárez#VamosMaldonado https://t.co/edCtZc7mmZ

The hosts tend to be conservative in their approach, while Fortaleza are more expansive. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the second leg in Brazil.

Prediction: Maldonado 1-1 Fortaleza

Maldonado vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes