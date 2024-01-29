Mali vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024

Mali face off against Burkina Faso at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 on Tuesday (January 30).

The West African neighbours are meeting each other for the second time in the AFCON, following their clash in the 2004 edition. Mali and Burkina Faso have enjoyed local support more than any other teams in 2024, except hosts Cote D’Ivoire, where many of their fans live.

Les Aigles will look to extend their head-to head domination over Burkina Faso. Mali have seven wins over Burkina Faso, who have managed one draw in eight clashes. However, Burkina Faso look motivated and could upset their old foes.

Burkina Faso finished second in Group D with four points, behind leaders Angola, who had a near flawless run with seven points. Unlike Mali, who finished unbeaten in the group stage, Burkina Faso suffered a 2-0 setback against Angola in their last group game, where their defensive frailties were exposed.

Les Etalons are expected to fix those issues to avoid a similar fate. Mali are a pacy side, who proceed mostly through the flanks and could unsettle Burkina Faso’s static back. However, the team’s talisman Bertrand Troare, formerly of Chelsea, could come to their rescue.

Mali vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mali have won four times and drawn once in their last five clashes with Burkina Faso.

Mali have scored 18 goals against Burkina Faso and conceded six across competitions.

Mali and Burkina Faso have been Afcon runners-up once, in 1972 and 2013, respectively.

Burkina Faso and Mali are making their 13th appearance in the AFCON.

Mali have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five games, while Burkina Faso have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Mali – D-D-W-W-D; Burkina Faso – L-D-W-W-L

Mali vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Mali have scored three times, two through Auxerre striker Lassine Sinayoko. He remains the team’s main attacking threat.

Bertrand Traore has led the line for Burkina Faso, scoring twice in the group stage. He's expected to show more bite in the knockouts, especially due to his quest to join a top European club.

Mali come in as the favourites based on their superior form and momentum.

Prediction: Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso

Mali vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mali

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mali to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Burkina Faso to score - Yes