Mali vs Central African Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2023

Mali will welcome the Central African Republic to Stade du 26 Mars for a 2026 FIFA World Cup clash on Monday (November 20th).

The hosts kickstarted their qualifying campaign with a 3-1 victory over Chad at the same venue on Friday. Kamory Doumbia broke the deadlock for the hosts on the stroke of halftime while Marius drew the game level eight minutes into the second half. Youssoufou Niakate and Ibrahima Sissoko scored late second-half goals to guarantee the win for their nation.

Central African Republic, meanwhile, fell to a 4-2 defeat away to Comoros. They went ahead through Akim Abdallah's 10th minute own goal but Kassim M'Dahoma drew the hosts level just before the half-hour mark. Benjaloud Youssouf, Rafiki Said and Myziane Maolida scored second-half goals for Les Coelacantes while, the Central African Republic got on the scoresheet again through an own goal.

The defeat left them in fifth spot in Group I on zero points, while Mali lead the way on three points.

Mali vs Central African Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Mali were victorious in each of the last two games.

Four of Central African Republic's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals, with each of the last three witnessing goals at both ends.

Mali are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning five games in this sequence.

Five of Mali's last six victories have been multigoal wins.

Neither of the two sides have qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

Ten of Mali's last 11 games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Mali vs Central African Republic Prediction

Mali are in their best position to qualify for a maiden FIFA World Cup and they started their sojourn with a routine victory. Éric Chelle's side will face another home game in their quest for USA/Mexico/Canada.

Central African Republic are not expected to get anything from this game. However, Les Fauves famously claimed a shock and unexpected away victory over Nigeria two years ago, so Mali would do well not to underrate their visitors.

We are backing the Eagles to claim a routine, comfortable win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mali 3-0 Central African Republic

Mali vs Central African Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mali to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Mali to score over 1.5 goals