Mali vs Chad Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Mali will welcome Chad to Stade du 26 Mars for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, November 17th.

The home side are looking to keep their winning streak going. Their last game saw them defeat Saudi Arabia 3-1 in a friendly last month. Moussa Doumbia, Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko all scored for the Eagles, while Salem Al Dawsari scored what proved to be a consolation strike for Saudi.

Chad, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Sudan in a friendly last month. Abuaagla Abdalla broke the deadlock for the Chadians in the 82nd minute, while Abdallah Abdelrazak drew the game level in the third minute of injury time.

Les Sao will kickstart their unlikely attempt to qualify for the FIFA World Cup on Friday. They have been grouped in Group I alongside Ghana, Madagascar, Mali, Comoros and Central African Republic.

Mali vs Chad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on four occasions in the past, with Mali winning all previous four. In their most recent match, Mali registered a 3-0 victory in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March 2021.

Chad are currently on a 14-game winless streak, losing 10 games in this sequence.

Mali are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning four games in this run.

Neither of the two sides have qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

Nine of Mali's last 10 games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Mali climbed two places to 47th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, while Chad are 179th in the world.

Mali vs Chad Prediction

Mali have never qualified for the World Cup in their history and will want to rectify it this time around. The Eagles have a good shot at qualifying either directly as group winners or via the playoffs as runners-up in the group.

Mali and Ghana are expected to battle it out for the top two spots in the group and winning games they are expected to win is essential.

The home side are expected to cruise to all three points with a routine victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mali 3-0 Chad

Mali vs Chad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mali to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Mali to score over 1.5 goals