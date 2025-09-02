Mali vs Comoros Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Mali and Comoros will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (September 4th). The game will be played at Stade du 26 Mars.

The home side will be back in action for the first time since falling to a 1-0 defeat to DR Congo in a friendly in June 2025. Samuel Essende broke the deadlock in the 27th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Eagles will turn their focus to the World Cup qualifiers, where their last game saw them play out a goalless draw away to the Central African Republic.

Comoros, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in the COSAFA Cup third-place playoff. Ibroihim Youssouf's 77th-minute strike settled the contest.

Les Coelacantes' last game in the World Cup qualifiers saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Chad.

The win left them in second spot in Group I, having garnered 12 points from six games. Mali are fourth on nine points.

Mali vs Comoros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mali claimed a 3-0 away win in the reverse fixture in March 2025.

Eight of Comoros' last 10 games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Mali's last eight games have seen one side keep a clean sheet, with six games in this sequence producing fewer than three goals.

Mali dropped one spot to 51st place in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Comoros dropped two places to 107th.

Comoros form guide: W-L-L-D-W; Mali form guide: L-D-W-D-L

Mali vs Comoros Prediction

Mali have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup and their hopes of making a debut at the Mundial are likely to extend to 2030. They are currently six points off the summit with just four games left and have little margin for error.

Comoros have witnessed the best era of their international history in the last few years. They made their debut at the AFCON in the 2021 edition and are pushing Ghana all the way in the race to qualify for the World Cup. They are three points off the Black Stars and will be aiming to claim maximum points here to keep pace with the West Africans.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Mali 1-0 Comoros

Mali vs Comoros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mali to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

