Mali vs Congo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Mali will play host to Congo in Africa Cup of Nations qualification action at Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on Saturday.

Mali have not missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations finals since 2008. They have finished as the fourth-placed team three times and as third-placed twice. However, their ultimate goal remains the continental title.

In Group D, the Eagles appear to be heavyweights ahead of Congo, Gambia and South Sudan. Qualification is not really a concern because they are confident of sailing through. Playing their first game at home brings more assurances of achieving a strong start.

Congo are onetime continental giants, having won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1972 and finishing fourth in the follow-up edition in 1974. However, they descended into oblivion afterwards and did not participate in 20 editions. Their last AFCON appearance was in 2015 which ended in the quarterfinals. With the final tournament now accommodating 24 teams, the Red Devils have a strong chance of claiming Group D’s second ticket to the finals.

Mali will look to avoid any form of setback while hosting Congo in order for them to start the qualifiers on a good note.

Mali vs Congo Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 10 times in CAF competitions. Mali boast five wins as opposed to three for Congo. Two of those games ended in draws.

Mali form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-D

Congo form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Mali vs Congo Team News

Mali

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions for Mali ahead of this encounter.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Congo

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions in the Congo national team.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mali vs Congo Predicted Xls

Mali (4-4-2 ): Ismael Diawara (GK), Kiki Kouyaté, Amadou Dante, Massadio Haidara, Hamari Traoré, Mohamed Camara, Diadié Samassékou, Yves Bissouma, Moussa Djenepo, Moussa Doumbia, Adama Traoré

Congo (4-5-1 ): Christoffer Mafoumbi (GK), Ryan Bidounga, Bradley Mazikou, Morgan Poaty, Durel Avounou, Antoine Makoumbou, Christopher Missilou, Francis Nzaba, Silvère Ganvoula, Béni Makouana, Dylan Saint-Louis

Mali vs Congo Prediction

Mali have not been in top form of late. The Eagles have recorded just one win in their last five matches. They were defeated at home by Tunisia in the World Cup qualifiers last March. The political crisis in the country has affected preparations and the team’s budget, according to the football federation.

However, Mali still have enough quality players, most of whom ply their trade in Europe, that they can count on in the upcoming qualifiers. Losing at home would be two defeats in a row in front of home fans, which they will look to avoid at all costs. However, Congo are not coming to Mali as tourists and will fight to upset the hosts.

We expect Mali to secure a narrow victory in this qualifier.

Prediction: Mali 2-1 Congo

