Mali vs Cote d'Ivoire Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd February 2024

Mali will face off against Cote d'Ivoire at Stade de la Paix in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals on Saturday.

Mali vs Cote d'Ivoire Preview

Both teams are set to rekindle their rivalry following their last meeting in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which ended 1-0 for Cote D’Ivoire. Mali are expecting a hostile crowd in Bouake, where the clash will take place. Local fans are holding grudges against the Malian team for failing to defeat Namibia in Group E’s final game.

The Eagles drew goalless against Namibia, which almost knocked the Elephants from the ranking of third-placed teams. It was Morocco’s 1-0 win over Zambia that handed the hosts qualification for the round of 16. Mali will face an uphill battle at Stade de la Paix trying to overcome a reinvigorated Ivorian team and their vibrant supporters.

Cote d'Ivoire are already looking beyond this round. They want to get as far as possible following the appointment of assistant coach Emerst Fae as new head coach. He has urged his players to see themselves beyond the quarterfinals. “We need to be thinking big. We want to reach the top and make our people happy,” he said.

The new-look Elephants confirmed their title credentials after dumping defending champions Senegal out of the competition. Spirits are high in the camp of the host team. They will leave no stone unturned to snatch passage to the next round. Top striker Sebastian Haller is expected to lead the team following his dismal showing in previous games.

Mali vs Cote d'Ivoire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mali have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Cote D’Ivoire.

Mali are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions, posting eight wins.

Mali are yet to win the Afcon but have been runners-up once, finished third twice and fourth twice.

Cote D’Ivoire have been champions twice, in 1992 and in 2015, and have been runners-up once in 2006.

Mali have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Cote D’Ivoire have won thrice and lost twice.

Mali vs Cote d'Ivoire Prediction

Lassine Sinayoko has netted thrice for Mali and is the team’s main attacking threat but Real Sociedad’s defender Hamari Traore has very influential. He boasts one goal and captains the Malian team.

Cote D’Ivoire are expecting more from Haller. He has been sidelined and only resumed action in their previous game.

Cote D’Ivoire come into the match as the favorites based on home advantage and individualities.

Prediction: Mali 1-3 Cote d'Ivoire

Mali vs Cote d'Ivoire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cote d'Ivoire to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cote d'Ivoire to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mali to score - Yes