Mali vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Mali and Equatorial Guinea will battle for a place in the quarterfinal in the last round-of-16 fixture of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Mali secured their spot in the knockout rounds as Group F winners, having impressively garnered seven points in a group that also contained Mauritania, Gambia and Tunisia.

Equatorial Guinea were among the surprise packages in the group stage. They finished second in Group E, despite having been paired with continental heavyweights Algeria and Ivory Coast.

A 1-0 victory over Sierra Leona on matchday three saw Nzalang Nacional secure their place in the knockout round, with Pablo Ganet scoring the decisive goal in the 38th minute.

A place in the quarterfinal against either Senegal or Cape Verde awaits the winner of this tie.

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides and Mali are yet to lose a game against Equatorial Guinea.

The Eagles were victorious on all three occasions and a fourth win would send them through to the quarterfinals of the AFCON for the seventh time and first time since 2013.

Both nations were paired in Group C of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the west Africans securing a 1-0 victory in both legs.

Mali form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Equatorial Guinea form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Team News

Mali

There are no known injury concerns or suspension worries for coach Mohamed Magassouba.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Equatorial Guinea

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Central Africans.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI

Mali Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Mounkoro; Massadio Haidara, Boubakar Kouyate, Falaye Sacko, Hamari Traore; Amadou Haidara, Mohamed Camara, Yves Bissouma; Moussa Djenepo, Adama Traore, Ibrahima Kone

Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI (4-4-2): Manuel Sapunga Mbara; Javier Akapo, Saul Coco, Esteban Obiang, Basilio Ndong; Iván Salvador, Pablo Ganet, Jose Machin, Jannick Buyla; Oscar Siafa, Emilio Nsue

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Mali are the more traditional side and are highly fancied to progress to the last eight. The Eagles also have superior players and their historical record against Equatorial Guinea gives them an added advantage.

However, the tournament has had a full dose of shock results and Mali will do well not to underate the threat posed by the Equatoguineans.

Both sides are naturally cagey, so a low-scoring game can be expected, but we are backing Mali to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Mali 1-0 Equatorial Guinea

Edited by Peter P