Mali vs Gambia Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th March 2023 

Mali and Gambia face each other twice this month in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, starting on Friday at the Stade du 26 Mars.

The Eagles boast a 100% record in the campaign so far, winning both their games to sit atop Group G with six points in the bag from a possible six.

Éric Chelle's side started their qualifiers with a 4-0 drubbing of Congo, followed by a 3-1 win over South Sudan.

Another win this week would essentially seal their place in the championship.

Mali have called up 26 players for this month's doubleheader against Gambia, including veteran forwards Adama Traore and Moussa Doumbia, while RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara is also in the mix.

Chelle has also named seven uncapped players.

Gambia are third in the group with three points, trailing Congo on goal difference. They beat South Sudan 1-0 in their opening clash but lost to Congo by the same scoreline.

The Scorpions will be looking to revive their campaign with a win and rely on star forwards like Bologna's Musa Barrow and Lecce's Assan Cassey, both of whom have been included in their 25-man squad.

Mali vs Gambia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 previous clashes between the sides, with Mali winning on eight occasions and losing to Gambia six times.

Gambia last beat Mali in November 2001 (1-0 in Amilcar Cabral Cup).

Gambia and Mali met in the group stages of last year's AFCON tournament and played out a 1-1 draw, their second stalemate in their last three encounters.

Mali have scored seven goals in the AFCON qualifiers so far, with only Nigeria (12) scoring more.

Gambia's defender Omar Colley will join Pa Modou Jagne as the nation's all-time appearance-maker on 43 caps should he play on Saturday.

Gambia's Assan Ceesay is their all-time top-scorer with 13 goals and will be looking to extend his record.

Mali vs Gambia Prediction

Mali, ranked 81 places above Gambia, have an envious attacking firepower and have steamrolled their way through the qualifiers so far.

The Scorpions have a few good options in the vanguard themselves but tend to struggle away from home.

Prediction: Mali 2-1 Gambia

Mali vs Gambia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mali

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

